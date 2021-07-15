Community & Events

Water complex renamed after late LA City Councilmember Tom LaBonge

Local politicians gathered at a ceremony for the renaming of a new water complex honoring the late Tom LaBonge.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local politicians and loved ones gathered Wednesday at a ceremony for the renaming of a water complex in Griffith Park honoring the late Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge.

The LaBonge family, Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman were among those who spoke at the newly-renamed Tom LaBonge Headworks Water Complex.

"He rightfully earned the nickname Mr. Los Angeles, for his love of all things L.A.," said Water and Power Commissioners board member Susana Reyes.

The Board of Water and Power Commissioners approved the renaming of the facility on May 25. The water complex was LaBonge's idea many years ago.

This project will serve as an open recreational space for Angelenos, including a garden with walking trails. The renaming is a tribute to his love for the community.

"He talked about community all the time and he worked arm and arm with the DWP. Always advocating on behalf of our residents' needs," Raman said.

The project should be completed by the end of 2024.

