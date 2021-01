Tommy Lasorda out of hospital, resting at home, Dodgers say

Dodger great Tommy Lasorda has returned home from the hospital and is resting comfortably. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 6, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers icon Tommy Lasorda has left the hospital and is now recovering at home, the team said Tuesday.The 93-year-old former manager was hospitalized in early November. The team has not disclosed the reason.Lasorda was last seen in public attending the Dodgers' Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the team's first World Series title since 1988.Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and '88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda.He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.Lasorda was also hospitalized in 2012 in New York after having a heart attack.Material from The Associated Press contributed to this report.