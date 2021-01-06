Tommy Lasorda out of hospital, resting at home, Dodgers say

The 93-year-old former manager was hospitalized in early November. The team has not disclosed the reason.
Dodger great Tommy Lasorda has returned home from the hospital and is resting comfortably.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 6, 2021
Lasorda was last seen in public attending the Dodgers' Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the team's first World Series title since 1988.
Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and '88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda.
He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.
In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.
Lasorda was also hospitalized in 2012 in New York after having a heart attack.
Material from The Associated Press contributed to this report.