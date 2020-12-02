Questions continue after death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

He passed more than a week after being pulled from a burning Connecticut home and new images from the scene are adding to the mystery.
Pictures from the Dailymail.com show no damage to the front of the home.
In the back, there was no major damage seen to the storage unit where the first responders found the billionaire entrepreneur trapped.
The only sign of a fire was darkening on the top corner of one of the storage unit doors.
A first responder can be heard on radio saying, "Reporting fire in a building. one person stuck inside."
The fire happened in the early morning hours of November 18.
According to police, Hseih was locked inside the storage area at the back of the home when firefighters arrived.
On radio, a first responder said, "The male is barricaded inside, and he is not answering the door. Everyone else is outside the house; they're trying to get him to open up."
Another responder said, "We got a report of a person trapped. Make sure our paramedics are responding."
Hseih was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries before being transferred to a burn center.
The medical examiner ruled his death an accident, attributing it to smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire still under investigation.
Hsieh was known as "the most unconventional boss in America."
He lived in a 240 square foot trailer in downtown Las Vegas with his pet alpaca, Marley, with the Zappos headquarters just blocks away.
In 2009, the Harvard grad sold the online shoe retailer to Amazon for $1.2 billion, but remained on as CEO until this past August.
His longtime friend Amanda Slavin said she saw him three weeks ago, just a week before he died.
"I would always give him like really silly gifts, like he loved llamas so I would give him like llama erasers," Slavin said. "There's not a lot of people that just give you permission to be yourself and that was just him."
Slavin said Hseih was generous and humble with big plans for the future
"Tony has been my mentor, my partner - I might get emotional - but more importantly, my friend for the past eight years. He changed my entire life," Slavin said.
With his birthday coming up in just over a week, his friends said they are trying to plan a way to honor and celebrate him on that day.
Hseih would have turned 47.