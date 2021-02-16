tornado

NC tornado destroys several houses; kills 3, injures at least 10

BOLIVIA, N.C. -- A tornado killed three people and injured at least 10 others in North Carolina Monday night, according to the local sheriff.

"It's something unlike I have ever seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.

It happened around midnight Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reports several homes were damaged by the suspected tornado. Brunswick County Emergency Management reported that many people had been trapped inside their damaged homes.

RAW: Daylight reveals extent of damage in Brunswick County
EMBED More News Videos

A suspected tornado is blamed for 3 deaths and 10 injuries in Brunswick County.



The worst damage happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, according to our sister station WTVD. All of the injuries and fatalities happened in that area.



Rescue operations were underway in the early hours of the morning and several missing persons reports had been filed. However, investigators now say all those who were missing have now been found.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorth carolinatornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Life-saving trailers shelter pets during disasters
Eyewitness video shows apparent tornado on beach in South Carolina
Meteorologist Dallas Raines breaks down 'fire tornados'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen
CSULA mass vaccination site to open Tuesday
1 person in custody after chase ends at Studio City mall
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
Armed robbers targeting Rolexes in Melrose area, police say
George Floyd's family 'outraged' over alleged LAPD photo mocking his death
Bulldog puppies stolen from North Hollywood family
Show More
Former NFL receiver found dead in hotel room
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in El Monte
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine' photo
Catalina Island businesses hopeful as visitors start returning
CA vaccine list could benefit those with underlying conditions
More TOP STORIES News