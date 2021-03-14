texas news

Tornadoes reported in Texas Panhandle, no injuries reported

AMARILLO, Texas -- Several suspected tornadoes touched down Saturday afternoon in the Texas Panhandle between Lubbock and Amarillo, according to the National Weather Service, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Two possible tornadoes touched down south of Amarillo, near Palo Duro Canyon State Park, said meteorologist Trent Hoffeditz in Amarillo.

The park had reported damage to buildings and one home was struck by an apparent tornado, according to Amarillo Area Emergency Management Director Chad Orton.

"Power lines and a cell tower are down," Orton said. "One house was damaged but the family was in the basement ... there have been no injuries or fatalities."

Four more possible twisters touched down near three towns north of Lubbock -- Happy, Hale Center and Nazareth -- said meteorologist Joe Merchant in the weather service's Lubbock office.

"There are no reports of injuries," and only minor damage, Merchant said.

It was too early to estimate the possible strength of the twisters.

"We can't answer that until afterwards when we examine the damage," Merchant said.

Storm survey teams could be sent to the areas as early as Sunday morning, according to Merchant.

The storm was expected to continue to produce heavy rain and possible flash flooding, hail, strong winds, and possibly more tornadoes Saturday night, Merchant said.
