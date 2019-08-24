Torrance bank erupts in flames after driver loses control, slams into building

By and ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver slammed into a bank late Friday evening in Torrance, igniting a massive fire, authorities said.

According to police, the motorist in a blue Honda ran a red light on West Carson Street before losing control and slamming into the building at the Hawthorne Boulevard intersection.

Torrance Fire Department Assistant Chief Jon Henderson said the flames spread quickly throughout the structure.

A police spokesperson said the driver and a passenger were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, but DUI was not believed to have been a factor, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
torrancelos angeles countybankfirecrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Measles patient visited SoCal tourist destinations in August
Pregnant mother of 6 killed in South LA hit-and-run
7 burning questions about your LA Chargers
'Humiliating': N.C. homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Celebrity home robberies prompt extra security measures
Bodycam footage shows Chino police fatally shoot man in home
Show More
Moorpark company trains veterans for jobs in private security
Nazi-salute scandal getting heated reaction
Amazon rainforest fires: Firefighting plane from CA arrives in Brazil
New tech helps ensure teen drivers buckle up before driving
Co-worker charged in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
More TOP STORIES News