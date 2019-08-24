Torrance bank erupts in flames after driver loses control, slams into building

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver slammed into a bank late Friday evening in Torrance, igniting a massive fire, authorities said.According to police, the motorist in a blue Honda ran a red light on West Carson Street before losing control and slamming into the building at the Hawthorne Boulevard intersection.Torrance Fire Department Assistant Chief Jon Henderson said the flames spread quickly throughout the structure.A police spokesperson said the driver and a passenger were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the crash was under investigation, but DUI was not believed to have been a factor, authorities said.