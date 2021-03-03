Fire damages closed site of Mulligan Family Fun Center in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire ripped through an abandoned commercial building in Torrance on Tuesday, sending large plumes of smoke into the air.Firefighters were battling the flames at the former site of the Mulligan Family Fun Center on Sepulveda Boulevard, which shut its doors to the public in February 2020.Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were battling the flames with assistance from county firefighters. They reported a partial roof collapse on the two-story building and they were shutting down Sepulveda to traffic in the vicinity.When it was open, the Mulligan Family Fun Center offered games and activites for kids, including go-karts, arcade games and mini golf.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.