Torrance herbalist found guilty of practicing medicine without license

#BREAKING Jury says it can't decide if herbalist Timothy Morrow caused death of diabetic boy. Judge tells panel to keep deliberating. pic.twitter.com/SLnqfePfGI — Miriam Hernandez (@abc7miriam) February 21, 2019

Torrance herbalist Timothy Morrow, accused in the death of a 13-year-old boy, has been found guilty of practicing medicine without a license.The jury is hung on count one -- child abuse likely to produce death.Edgar Lopez died in 2014 after his mother stopped the insulin he needed for Type 1 diabetes.Edgar's mom said self-proclaimed "master herbalist" Morrow convinced her to give the boy herbs instead of insulin.