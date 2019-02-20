Torrance herbalist found guilty of practicing medicine without license

A split image shows a file photo of Edgar Lopez (left) and self-proclaimed master herbalist Timothy Morrow (right).

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Torrance herbalist Timothy Morrow, accused in the death of a 13-year-old boy, has been found guilty of practicing medicine without a license.

The jury is hung on count one -- child abuse likely to produce death.

Edgar Lopez died in 2014 after his mother stopped the insulin he needed for Type 1 diabetes.


Edgar's mom said self-proclaimed "master herbalist" Morrow convinced her to give the boy herbs instead of insulin.

