Torrance hospital holds Halloween costume contest for dogs

Halloween has gone to the dogs.Torrance Memorial Medical Center held its first pet costume contest.The canine contestants are all from the hospital's visitation program.Doctors and nurses judged the 15 entrants.The dogs received awards for originality, spookiness and overall best costume.The Torrance Memorial Medical Center's Dog Visitation program started 15 years ago.The program has 25 canine volunteers.To be part of the program, dogs must be at least two years old and pass stringent obedience training.