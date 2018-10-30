Torrance hospital holds Halloween costume contest for dogs

TORRANCE, Calif. --
Halloween has gone to the dogs.



Torrance Memorial Medical Center held its first pet costume contest.

The canine contestants are all from the hospital's visitation program.

Doctors and nurses judged the 15 entrants.

The dogs received awards for originality, spookiness and overall best costume.

The Torrance Memorial Medical Center's Dog Visitation program started 15 years ago.

The program has 25 canine volunteers.

To be part of the program, dogs must be at least two years old and pass stringent obedience training.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
LA Port terminal evacuated after explosion inside shipping container
Uber launching new 911 feature in LA
4 men arrested in connection to LA County knock-knock burglaries
Tiny wasp helps protect California's citrus trees
Study examines how ethnicity affects breast-cancer treatment
5 wounded in South LA drive-by shooting
Chase suspects surrender after successful PIT maneuver in Riverside
SoCal Edison admits its equipment helped start Thomas Fire
Show More
Several 2019 crossover SUVs emphasize new styling tweaks, safety technology
Echo Park residents protest proposed homeless housing
Man arrested after bomb scare in Pasadena
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
CSULA student sues government over ICE detention
More News