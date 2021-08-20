Sports

Little League World Series: Torrance advances with 10-2 win over New Hampshire

EMBED <>More Videos

Torrance wins its 1st game of Little League tourney

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KABC) -- The Torrance Little League all-star team is advancing in the Little League World Series after beating New Hampshire 10-2 on Thursday.

The team is the first from Los Angeles County to play in the series since 1994.

Some parents have taken to nicknaming the team the "Cardiac Kids" because of several nail-biting come-from-behind wins leading up to the tournament.

That wasn't the case on Thursday.

Torrance took an early lead, with aggressive base running, three singles and a few walks to put up four runs in just the second inning. They added four more in the fifth and eventually rolled to the 10-2 victory in the six-inning game.

Torrance will next face Ohio on Sunday.

The championship is Aug. 29.

Torrance becomes 1st LA County team to reach Little League World Series since 1994
EMBED More News Videos

Torrance will be the first team from Los Angeles County to play in the Little League World Series since 1994 after the team beat Petaluma 6-0 in extra innings.



Supporters of the Torrance team gathered at a pizza shop in Lomita to cheer them on.

"You can't be nothing but proud of these kids," said Chris Goff, who also coaches in Torrance Little League. "The way they fought through all these districts, sectionals, regional tournaments to just make it this far is incredible."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of a Little League team from Huntington Beach winning the World Series over a team from Japan. Two players on that team, Nick Pratto and Hagen Danner, were later drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

International teams are not participating in this year's tournament because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstorrancelos angeles countybaseballlittle league
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 teens arrested in Burbank street-racing crash that killed 3
Ervin Olikong: What we know about San Bernardino suspect
Why getting vaccine for 1st time now may give you protective advantage
Larry Elder says new gun accusation is tactic to distract voters
Lancaster family accuses LA County of failing to prevent woman's death
Tesla car battery likely caused devastating CA house fire
Hiring Our Heroes: Career Fair Town Hall
Show More
Judge denies extension of Trevor Bauer restraining order
Martial-arts star Sonny Chiba dies at 82
OnlyFans website banning 'sexually explicit' content
Dramatic video shows NYPD officer jump onto tracks to save man's life
Nonprofit reaching out to help people of Haiti
More TOP STORIES News