Small plane makes emergency landing at Torrance airport, striking 2 parked aircraft

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The pilot of a single-engine plane made an emergency landing at Torrance Municipal Airport on Tuesday, striking two parked aircraft on the tarmac, officials said.

The pilot of the Ercoupe 415-C was performing touch-and-go maneuvers at the time of the incident, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration's Pacific Division.

The plane collided with a Piper PA28 and a Cessna 206, both of which were unoccupied, Gregor said.

The conditions of the two individuals onboard the Ercoupe were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
