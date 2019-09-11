Torrance police identify now-deceased suspect in killing of 11-year-old girl who disappeared in 1972

The Torrance Police Department identified the suspect in the killing of 11-year-old girl who disappeared Thanksgiving Day in 1972

TORRANCE, Calif. -- The Torrance Police Department held a news conference to identify the person suspected of killing an 11-year-old girl 46 years ago.

Jake Edward Brown was named as the suspect in her case after extensive DNA testing. Records show Brown died in Arizona in 2003.

Terri Lynn Hollis disappeared when she'd gone for a bike ride on Thanksgiving Day in 1972 . Her body was found the following day on cliffs in Point Mugu.

DNA analysis confirmed that the bone remains of Jake Edward Brown were a one in 20 septilion match to evidence collected from Terri Lynn Hollis.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Domestic incident leads to triple shooting inside Northridge home
Student with special needs dies after golf cart crash at O.C. high school
California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms
Pepperdine to honor 9/11 victims with ceremony amid Waves of Flags
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
Salvage efforts, victim search resume in Santa Barbara boat fire
Show More
Dodgers clinch NL West with win over Orioles
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive T-shirt about LAPD
Photos: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
Trump officials get firsthand look at LA's homeless crisis
Driver who nearly hit child with car in viral video arrested
More TOP STORIES News