Torrance police identify suspect in killing of 11-year-old girl who disappeared Thanksgiving Day in 1972

#coldcase Terri Lynn Hollis was kidnapped on Thanksgiving Day in 1972 from her home in Torrance. Her body was found the next day in Oxnard. Using new DNA techniques police identified the suspect as Jake Edward Brown. He died back in 2003. pic.twitter.com/7pOi5ODFGk — Carlos Granda (@abc7carlos) September 11, 2019

TORRANCE, Calif. -- The Torrance Police Department held a news conference to identify the person suspected of killing an 11-year-old girl 46 years ago.Terri Lynn Hollis disappeared when she'd gone for a bike ride on Thanksgiving Day in 1972 . Her body was found the following day on cliffs in Point Mugu.Jake Edward Brown was named as the suspect in her case after extensive DNA testing. Records show Brown died in Arizona in 2003.DNA analysis confirmed that the bone remains of Jake Edward brown were a one in 20 septilion match to evidence collected to from Terri Lynn Hollis.