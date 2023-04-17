2 Torrance police officers arraigned on voluntary manslaughter charge over 2018 fatal shooting

Two Torrance police officers pleaded not guilty Monday to a voluntary manslaughter charge stemming from the 2018 shooting death of a Black man who was found sitting inside a car that had been reported stolen, holding an air rifle.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Torrance police officers pleaded not guilty Monday to a voluntary manslaughter charge stemming from the 2018 shooting death of a Black man who was found sitting inside a car that had been reported stolen, holding an air rifle.

Matthew Concannon, 37, and Anthony Chavez, 34, entered their pleas through their attorneys in downtown Los Angeles. Both are due back in court May 15 for a pretrial hearing.

Bail for each was set at $100,000, which Chavez posted shortly after entering his plea.

The indictment of both officers was unsealed Monday. It was a dramatic reversal of fortune for the officers, coming three years after then-District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office declined to file any charges against the two officers, finding they were justified in using deadly force against 23-year-old Christopher DeAndre Mitchell on Dec. 9, 2018. Mitchell was spotted in the parking lot of a supermarket inside a black Honda Civic that had been reported stolen.

District Attorney George Gascón, who vowed during his campaign to take a harder look at law enforcement use-of-force cases, reopened the investigation when he took office.

The officers say they pulled up behind Mitchell and told him to keep his hands on the steering wheel, and when he moved his hands, they opened fire.

Mitchell's family says he was complying with orders to get out of his car when he was shot.

The shooting has been repeatedly criticized by Black Lives Matter activists, who held regular protests at Torrance City Council meetings for months following Mitchell's death. It was also cited in various protests aimed at Lacey, whom BLM protesters criticized as being unwilling to prosecute law enforcement officers.

City News Service contributed to this report.