Sports

Tortillas thrown at team from mostly Latino high school in San Diego County, prompting apology

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. June 21, 2021

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego-area school district has apologized for an incident in which tortillas were hurled at a basketball team from a mostly Latino high school after a championship game.

The tortillas were thrown at players from Orange Glen High after they lost a hard-fought game to a team from mostly white Coronado High School on Saturday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. According to video shared on social media, at least two Coronado players threw tortillas.

"The Trustees of the Coronado Unified School District acknowledge these acts to be egregious, demeaning and disrespectful," the school board said in a letter to Orange Glen. The trustees said they condemned "the racism, classism and colorism which fueled the actions of the perpetrators."

The Coronado superintendent, Karl Mueller, said the incident was "reprehensible" and he promised "swift action" and accountability.

The Union-Tribune said the tortilla tossing began as coaching staff from both sides were squabbling after Coronado won 60-57 in overtime on its home court.

FACEism: Drowning in the past | How the racist history of swimming continues to leave its ugly mark
EMBED More News Videos

The swimming pool is a place we all love, especially in hot weather. But in this episode of FACEism, we look at the racist history of swimming, and how it continues to leave its ugly mark.


Orange Glen head coach Chris Featherly said Coronado head coach JD Laaperi made disrespectful comments toward him and his players, and Featherly confronted him.

Laaperi told the Union-Tribune by phone on Sunday that district officials asked him to not comment, but he did make a remark on Twitter on Saturday night.

"Unfortunately a community member brought tortillas and distributed them which was unacceptable and racist in nature," he wrote. "I do not condone this behavior. Coronado High School does not condone this behavior and is already taking appropriate action."

The Coronado Police Department, which was called to help clear the gym after the game, said a man who brought the tortillas to the game was identified and there will be a follow up investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan diego countyhigh schoolracismhigh school sportsbasketballstudents
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
California weighs extending eviction protections past June
Information sought on pair charged in road-rage killing of Aiden Leos
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be | Full Episode
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages
Seven dogs killed in Lancaster house fire
Actor who played Gunther on 'Friends' reveals cancer fight
Uber driver accused of stealing pet cat from outside Studio City home
Show More
Chef Mark Peel dies at 66
Vaccination rate for LA first responders significantly below average
What to know about #FreeBritney, court conservatorships
LAUSD to launch magnet school for film, TV production in fall 2022
Rita Moreno talks acting, activism, ageism in new documentary
More TOP STORIES News