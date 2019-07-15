Tournament of Roses officials increase security measures after float catches fire on New Year's Day

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- There are new safety guidelines for the Rose Parade after a float fire brought the 2019 parade to a halt.

A small fire erupted on the Chinese American Heritage Foundation's train float as it passed through the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and West Green Street on Jan. 1. The blaze was quickly extinguished and the float was towed by a heavy-duty truck.

According to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses officials, the investigation determined that a discharge of transmission fluid onto the float's exhaust pipe was the likely cause of the fire.

The Tournament of Roses is in ongoing meetings with the float builders to review new mandated safety actions.

Some of the proposed changes are builders providing information on towing options for each chassis or float, routing all vents away from heat and ignition sources, and adding fire suppression and wall protection.
