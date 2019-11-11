Tow truck crash causes power outage in Long Beach; driver arrested

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Power was knocked out to homes after a tow truck in Long Beach hit multiple light and power poles, sending power lines falling to the street Sunday evening, police said.The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Bloomfield and Littlefield streets near the border of Los Alamitos and Cypress, according to Southern California Edison.The driver told police he fell asleep at the wheel and officers discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant.He was arrested without incident and taken to a hospital to be evaluated.The driver hit two light poles and two power poles, knocking out power to about 191 customers in the area at the time, police said.No other injuries were reported.SoCal Edison was working on restoring power.