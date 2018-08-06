A fast-moving brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest's Trabuco Canyon area prompted an evacuation order and destroyed a structure Monday afternoon.The blaze, dubbed the Holy Fire, was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.The Orange County Fire Authority initially said the blaze burned between 7 and 10 acres, and one structure was lost. By around 2 p.m., the fire had burned between 75 and 100 acres, the OCFA said.The community of Holy Jim was asked to evacuate as a precaution, fire officials said. No evacuation centers were immediately established.Communication towers at the top of a nearby hill were threatened by the blaze, authorities said.The fire was burning through medium fuel in the area.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.