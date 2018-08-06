TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --A fast-moving brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest's Trabuco Canyon area prompted an evacuation order and destroyed a structure Monday afternoon.
The blaze, dubbed the Holy Fire, was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.
The Orange County Fire Authority initially said the blaze burned between 7 and 10 acres, and one structure was lost. By around 2 p.m., the fire had burned between 75 and 100 acres, the OCFA said.
The community of Holy Jim was asked to evacuate as a precaution, fire officials said. No evacuation centers were immediately established.
Communication towers at the top of a nearby hill were threatened by the blaze, authorities said.
The fire was burning through medium fuel in the area.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.