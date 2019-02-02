FLASH FLOOD WARNING AND MANDATORY EVACS: The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for OC. Effective immediately, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Evacuation Order (Mandatory) for the private residents within Trabuco Creek. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 2, 2019

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents in the Trabuco Creek area of Orange County as a heavy rainstorm soaked all parts of the Southland on Saturday.The order comes as a flash flood warning was issued across northern and western Orange County until 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.