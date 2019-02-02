Orange County evacuations: Trabuco Creek residents ordered to leave amid heavy rain

The LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD shows rain all over Orange County on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
A mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents in the Trabuco Creek area of Orange County as a heavy rainstorm soaked all parts of the Southland on Saturday.

The order comes as a flash flood warning was issued across northern and western Orange County until 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
SoCal storm drenches region with torrential rain
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Torrent of water tears through Challenger Park in Simi Valley: VIDEO
VIDEO: Ballona Creek rages through Culver City
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
Flooding, mud closes 101 in both directions in Santa Barbara County
Show More
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
High-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Huntington Park
2 arrested in Texas in connection to fatal Inglewood Christmas shooting
Pasadena therapist suspected of sexually assaulting 2 clients
More News