Silver Lake Trader Joe's standoff: Suspect's grandmother 'up and alert' after being shot multiple times

EMBED </>More Videos

Community members are leaving notes of sympathy at the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake where a store manager was killed. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two days after a deadly shootout involving a gunman and police at a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake, the suspect's grandmother on Monday continued to recover from wounds she suffered when he allegedly shot her in an incident that preceded a chase and standoff.

On Saturday "my grandmother was shot several times by my older cousin," Deshon Hayward said in a statement, referring to victim Mary Elizabeth Madison. "We are devastated and our heart goes out to everyone involved, for now we just need all the prayers and support we can get to make sure that my Granny gets the best treatment possible."

Madison was "up and alert and being herself to the best of her abilities but we have a long surgical road ahead of us," her granddaughter added.

Meanwhile, family members, co-workers and customers continued to grieve for a Trader Joe's store manager who was killed in a shootout at the store.

Mary Elizabeth Madison was shot and multiple times, allegedly by her grandson, before he was involved in a standoff with police at a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake.


The man who allegedly shot and wounded his grandmother and another woman before the incident at the supermarket remained in custody on $2 million bail.

Candles burned among flowers and Mylar balloons that comprised a makeshift memorial outside the store, which remained shut down as the investigation continued at the scene.

A vigil was held Sunday evening for Melyda Marciela Corado, 27, who was killed during the standoff. It was unclear if she was struck by gunfire that originated from the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Gene Atkins, or police.

"She was just a bright light. She was a light," said customer Cedi Ali Rajah. "She'd been at this store for, I think, like four or five years. She was just part of the family, like they all are."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Corado's funeral expenses. More than $21,000 has been raised, vastly exceeding the fundraiser's stated goal of $5,000.

"I miss my sister," Albert Corado wrote on Twitter. "I wish this wasn't happening. Feels good to be with family, though. My dad is doing his best to keep it together. I am, too. Family is coming to visit from as far away as Australia. #MelydaCorado you were immensely loved."

According to police, employees and dozens of customers were inside the store Saturday afternoon when an armed man crashed his car on Hyperion Avenue and exchanged gunfire with officers. He then barricaded himself inside the Trader Joe's.

The incident later ended peacefully when Atkins handcuffed himself and exited the store with several customers and employees. He was immediately taken into custody by SWAT officers.

EMBED More News Videos

Family members, co-workers and customers on Monday continued to grieve for a Trader Joes store manager who was fatally shot during a harrowing standoff involving a suspect and police in Silver Lake.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hostagepolice chaseofficer-involved shootingtrader joe'swoman killedwoman shotshootinglapdstandoffbarricadeSilver LakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Silver Lake Trader Joe's barricade: 1 dead, suspect in custody
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Show More
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
More News