Trader Joe's suspect always had 'mental problems,' cousin says

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect in the Trader Joe's shooting first shot his grandmother seven times at their South Los Angeles home following an argument before the store standoff, authorities say. (KABC)

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The suspect in the Trader Joe's shooting first shot his grandmother seven times at their South Los Angeles home following an argument before the store standoff, authorities say.

His 78-year-old grandmother was hospitalized at County + USC Medical Center. Relatives say she underwent successful surgery but remains in critical condition.

The suspect, 28-year-old Gene Evin Atkins, was arrested after the three-hour standoff at the Silver Lake store and booked on suspicion of murder. He was being held on $2 million bail.

A cousin of Atkins says his grandmother raised him since he was 9 years old.

He always seemed to have mental health issues, she said.

"I just hope he gets the help that he needs because I believe that he should've gotten help a long time ago," said Charleo Egland, a cousin of the suspect. "Everyone was just brushing it under the rug and nobody was trying to deal with his problems. He's had mental problems since he was a kid."

"I am so sorry that it resulted in this. I don't even know what to say."

Egland said the incident may have begun with an argument with his grandmother who wanted his girlfriend out of the home.

That girlfriend was also wounded in the shooting at the home and authorities say Atkins then forced her into a car and took off in the chase that ended with a crash at Trader Joe's.

He ran into the store and exchanged gunfire with police. Store manager Melyda Corado was shot and killed in the incident, though it has not been determined if she was struck by bullets from police or the suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trader joe'sgun violenceshootingSilver LakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Show More
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
More News