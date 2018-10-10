Authorities are investigating a traffic collision between a semi-truck and another vehicle on Highway 118 that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.The collision occurred on the highway at Vineyard Avenue at approximately 1:36 p.m. as the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.Another patient was transported, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.One westbound lanes on the highway near the area is shut down.Details regarding what led to the crash were not immediately available.