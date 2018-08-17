TRAFFIC

1 critical after multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in Van Nuys; all SB lanes closed

A violent crash on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys left at least one person in critical condition. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A violent crash Friday morning on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys left at least one person in critical condition and prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down all southbound lanes at the scene.

The collision happened shortly before 5 a.m. when a car slammed into the center divider near Burbank Boulevard, according to a CHP incident log. As many as four vehicles were blocking lanes after the incident.

Southbound was backed up as far as the 118 Freeway, and motorists were urged to use Sepulveda Boulevard as an alternative route.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
