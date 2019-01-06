TRAFFIC

Man killed, woman critically injured in 2-vehicle crash on Metrolink tracks in Pacoima

By ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was killed and a woman critically injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash that left one of the vehicles on the Metrolink tracks at an intersection in Pacoima, authorities said.

The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 10100 block of North San Fernando Road, resulting in the temporary closure of Metrolink's Antelope Valley Line at the crash site, the Los Angeles Fire Department. No train was involved in the incident.

According to fire officials, initial reports indicated one of the vehicles may have crashed through a fence and ended up on the adjacent Whiteman Airport property. Airport operations were not impacted.

A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being extricated from one of the vehicles, the LAFD said. An occupant of the other vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, was rushed to a hospital.

Her vehicle was later pushed from the tracks. In a tweet, Metrolink said service would be delayed by 10 minutes.

The deceased man's name was not immediately released.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrain safetycrashtraffic fatalitiesman killedwoman injuredPacoimaLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA officials approve "one seat ride" for South Bay commuters
Girl, 9, and mother killed in crash on 22 Fwy. in OC
Rose Parade road closures
South Pasadena ramp to 110 Freeway to see improvements
More Traffic
Top Stories
PCH to stay closed at least until Monday at LA-Ventura County line
Loved ones remember 3 killed in Torrance bowling alley shooting
Suspect charged with murder of girl in 'mistaken identity' case
Slain police corporal honored at funeral in Stanislaus County
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
Woman's body pulled from LA River near Atwater Village
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
Show More
Westlake District gas leak, explosion prompts evacuations
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Car bursts into flames after brief chase ends in Carson crash
France: Year's 1st yellow vest event brings tear gas, fires
Man found dead following house fire in Sylmar, fire officials say
More News