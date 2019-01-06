AV Line 261 to Lancaster is delayed 10 minutes due to vehicle on tracks. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) January 6, 2019

A man was killed and a woman critically injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash that left one of the vehicles on the Metrolink tracks at an intersection in Pacoima, authorities said.The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 10100 block of North San Fernando Road, resulting in the temporary closure of Metrolink's Antelope Valley Line at the crash site, the Los Angeles Fire Department. No train was involved in the incident.According to fire officials, initial reports indicated one of the vehicles may have crashed through a fence and ended up on the adjacent Whiteman Airport property. Airport operations were not impacted.A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being extricated from one of the vehicles, the LAFD said. An occupant of the other vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, was rushed to a hospital.Her vehicle was later pushed from the tracks. In a tweet, Metrolink said service would be delayed by 10 minutes.The deceased man's name was not immediately released.The cause of the collision is under investigation.