210 Freeway crash: 1 killed after semi-truck overturns in Fontana, spilling sand and closing WB lanes

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the 210 Freeway in Fontana, where a semi-truck overturned and spilled its payload of sand into westbound lanes.

The collision, which also involved a white Tesla, occurred about 2:35 a.m. near Citrus Avenue and prompted a SigAlert, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene but was not immediately identified.

The CHP initially closed all westbound lanes at the scene before later reopening one of them to slowed traffic. It was unclear when the other lanes would be reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.



