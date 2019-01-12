HWY 101 UPDATE: 1 NB lane open, two SB lanes open following fatal 6-car crash at Barham Blvd in Universal City. | UPDATES on @ABC7 8am! pic.twitter.com/PeSzEwvWoQ — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) January 12, 2019

All lanes now open at US-101 and Barham Blvd. Drive safely! https://t.co/50QTQOVVET — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 12, 2019

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the rain-slicked 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills Saturday morning forced an hourslong closure of all northbound lanes.One person was killed in the six-vehicle pileup, which occurred about 5:15 a.m. near Barham Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down one lane on the southbound side, where the deceased victim was covered with a sheet after being ejected from one of the vehicles.Three people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Coroner's officials arrived to remove the body from the freeway as crews worked to tow the wrecked vehicles from the scene.The identity of the person who died was not immediately released.All northbound lanes were reopened shortly before 9 a.m., the CHP said.Investigators were working to determine the official cause of the collision.