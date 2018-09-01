TRAFFIC

1 killed, 1 injured in South Los Angeles crash involving scooter, automobile

One person was killed and another was injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a scooter and an automobile in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The collision happened about 12:43 p.m. in the 200 block of West 92nd Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene but was not immediately identified. The nature of the surviving patient's injuries and that person's condition were unclear.

The cause of the crash is unknown.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
