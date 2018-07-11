TRAFFIC

1 killed, 4 critically injured in rollover crash on 405 Freeway off-ramp in West Los Angeles

One person was killed and four others were critically injured in a violent crash on a 405 Freeway off-ramp in West Los Angeles. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person was killed and four others were critically injured in a violent crash Wednesday morning on an off-ramp from the southbound 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, authorities said.

The rollover collision, involving an overturned SUV, occurred shortly before 4 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. A Sigalert was issued and the off-ramp was expected to remain closed until about 6 a.m.

The identity of the deceased person was not immediately known.

The four occupants of the vehicle who survived the incident were described as men in their 20s. Two were rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; the other two were transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
