WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One person was killed and four others were critically injured in a violent crash Wednesday morning on an off-ramp from the southbound 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, authorities said.
The rollover collision, involving an overturned SUV, occurred shortly before 4 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. A Sigalert was issued and the off-ramp was expected to remain closed until about 6 a.m.
The identity of the deceased person was not immediately known.
SIGALERT: SB I-405 OLYMPIC BLVD OFFRAMP BLOCKED UNTIL 0600 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) July 11, 2018
The four occupants of the vehicle who survived the incident were described as men in their 20s. Two were rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; the other two were transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, the CHP said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.