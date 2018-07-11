SIGALERT: SB I-405 OLYMPIC BLVD OFFRAMP BLOCKED UNTIL 0600 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) July 11, 2018

One person was killed and four others were critically injured in a violent crash Wednesday morning on an off-ramp from the southbound 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, authorities said.The rollover collision, involving an overturned SUV, occurred shortly before 4 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. A Sigalert was issued and the off-ramp was expected to remain closed until about 6 a.m.The identity of the deceased person was not immediately known.The four occupants of the vehicle who survived the incident were described as men in their 20s. Two were rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; the other two were transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, the CHP said.The cause of the crash is under investigation.