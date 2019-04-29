1 killed in 10 Fwy crash in Pomona prompting lane closures

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Pomona, prompting multiple lanes to be shut down Monday morning.The crash occurred at Dudley Street at approximately 4:23 a.m. as a vehicle was left stuck under a big rig.Traffic was snarled as only one lane was open.The crash occurred shortly after another collision involving a big rig and a car near the Garey Avenue off-ramp, which caused the big rig to burst into flames. A Sigalert was issued and all lanes reopened at about 9:30 a.m. in the area.The jackknifed big rig was seen in the middle of the lanes.Both crashes occurred as light rain brought slick conditions onto roadways.