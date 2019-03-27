Traffic

1 ejected, killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa; 3 others hospitalized

A person was ejected and killed in a crash that forced the closure of all northbound lanes on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was ejected and killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that left three others hospitalized and forced the closure of all northbound lanes on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

The three-vehicle pileup was reported about 4:45 a.m. near the Harbor Boulevard on-ramp, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

One person died at the scene. That individual was not immediately identified.

Three others were transported to hospitals with unspecified injuries.

Northbound traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the scene. Three lanes were later reopened.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.
