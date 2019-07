POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed early Friday morning when an SUV slammed into a utility pole near an elementary school in Pomona, prompting the cancellation of classes.The collision happened about 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Garey Avenue and LaVerne Street, where the vehicle erupted in flames and nearly toppled the pole.One person inside the SUV died at the scene, according to the Pomona Police Department. The deceased individual was not immediately identified.As a result of the incident, LaVerne Science and Tech Charter was closed for the day, according to police and the school's website.The cause of the crash is under investigation.