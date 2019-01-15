TRAFFIC

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach; all lanes reopened

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes for several hours.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A fatal multi-vehicle crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach early Tuesday morning resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes for several hours, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported about 12:20 a.m. just east of the 710 Freeway interchange. The deceased was not immediately identified.

A SigAlert was issued as crews worked to remove at least one of the damaged vehicles from blocking lanes.

The westbound side of the freeway was reopened shortly after 4:30 a.m., the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
