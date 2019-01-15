A fatal multi-vehicle crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach early Tuesday morning resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes, authorities said.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported about 12:20 a.m. just east of the 710 Freeway interchange. The deceased was not immediately identified.A SigAlert was issued as crews worked to remove at least one of the mangled vehicles from blocking lanes.It was unclear when the westbound side of the freeway would be reopened.The cause of the crash is under investigation.