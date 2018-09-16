Three lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne were closed for several hours Sunday following a fatal crash.The crash happened around 5 a.m., when a vehicle rolled over and one person was killed. For a short time, all southbound lanes near the 105 Freeway interchange were closed. Traffic was diverted at Century Boulevard.The carpool lane and two others were reopened a short time later, while three other lanes were closed for about two hours.It was unclear what caused the crash.The investigation is ongoing.