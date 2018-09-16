TRAFFIC

1 killed in rollover crash on southbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne

Authorities investigated the scene of a fatal rollover crash in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne Sunday morning. (KABC)

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne were closed for several hours Sunday following a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 5 a.m., when a vehicle rolled over and one person was killed. For a short time, all southbound lanes near the 105 Freeway interchange were closed. Traffic was diverted at Century Boulevard.

The carpool lane and two others were reopened a short time later, while three other lanes were closed for about two hours.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.
