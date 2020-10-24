1 killed in wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on WB 105 Freeway in Lynwood, CHP says

The pileup occurred shortly after 3 a.m., prompting a SigAlert and the closure of all of the freeway's westbound lanes at Long Beach Boulevard, according to Caltrans. One lane was later reopened to traffic.
Whether the deceased person was an occupant of the wrong-way vehicle was not immediately clear.
