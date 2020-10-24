1 killed in wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on WB 105 Freeway in Lynwood, CHP says

Lynwood: WB I-105 at Long Beach Blvd. all lanes closed. Incident involving wrong way driver & fatality. Unknown duration. pic.twitter.com/CjLW8nlooB — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 24, 2020

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash involving as many as five vehicles on the westbound 105 Freeway in Lynwood, the California Highway Patrol said.The pileup occurred shortly after 3 a.m., prompting a SigAlert and the closure of all of the freeway's westbound lanes at Long Beach Boulevard, according to Caltrans. One lane was later reopened to traffic.Whether the deceased person was an occupant of the wrong-way vehicle was not immediately clear.