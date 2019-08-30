1 killed, several others injured in violent 2-car crash in La Verne

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in a violent two-car crash late Thursday evening in La Verne, authorities said.The collision happened near the intersection of North White Avenue and College Lane, leaving a black sedan and a red two-door severely mangled.Multiple individuals were transported to a hospital in serious condition after emergency responders extricated them from both vehicles. It was unclear if the unidentified person who was killed in the crash died at the scene or at a medical center.A witnesses' report that the crash was preceded by a police pursuit was unconfirmed.