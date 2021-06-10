10 Freeway closed in both directions in Fontana due to police activity, CHP says

The I-10 freeway at Sierra Avenue is currently closed in both directions for Police Activity. Please avoid the area if possible. #fontanapd @FontanaPD pic.twitter.com/nG8i7RUkNP — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) June 10, 2021

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes were closed on the 10 Freeway in Fontana on Thursday morning due to police activity, authorities said.The shutdown began about 6 a.m. near Sierra Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as the morning commute got underway.The CHP and Fontana police urged motorists to seek alternate routes. No estimate was given of when the interstate would be reopened.