10 Freeway closed in both directions in Fontana due to police activity, CHP says

Eyewitness News at 5am - June 10, 2021

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes were closed on the 10 Freeway in Fontana on Thursday morning due to police activity, authorities said.

The shutdown began about 6 a.m. near Sierra Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as the morning commute got underway.

The CHP and Fontana police urged motorists to seek alternate routes. No estimate was given of when the interstate would be reopened.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

