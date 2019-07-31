10 Freeway in Ontario reopens after fatal crash, downed power lines

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The 10 Freeway in Ontario reopened in both directions Wednesday morning after a fatal big rig crash caused power lines to fall and shut down the major thoroughfare .The crash occurred near the Haven Avenue exit at about 3:30 a.m. when a big rig hit a power pole, taking power lines down on the westbound side. Footage from AIR7 HD showed the big rig slightly off the freeway.The driver of the big rig died in the crash, officials said. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.Traffic was at a standstill as power lines blocked the lanes in both directions.Firefighters later removed the power lines to open the eastbound lanes shortly before 5 a.m.Two westbound lanes remained closed by late morning.It was not immediately known what caused the crash.