101 Freeway closed in Hollywood because of person threatening to jump

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 101 Freeway was shut down Monday in Hollywood just after 11 p.m. after a person was threatening to possibly jump from an overpass.The freeway was closed at Sunset Boulevard for the person on the Hollywood Boulevard overpass. The northbound side was shut down first, followed by the southbound side.The CHP ran a traffic break as officers and firefighters tried to speak to the person and set up a cushion on the ground.Part of Hollywood Boulevard was also closed in the area.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.