Deadly crash prompts closure of multiple 101 Freeway WB lanes

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills, snarling traffic during the morning rush hour Thursday.

Three westbound lanes were blocked at De Soto Avenue as authorities investigated.

AIR7 HD was over the crash, where traffic was backed up for at least 5 miles toward Encino.

It is unclear when the lanes would reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
