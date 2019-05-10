101 Freeway northbound reopen after crash, fuel spill

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles reopened Friday morning following a crash.The collision between a semi-truck and car happened around 2:30 a.m. near Grand Avenue.Crews were working to clean up a fuel spill caused by the crash.The cause of the collision remains under investigation.Lanes were closed for about two hours before reopening around 4:30 a.m.