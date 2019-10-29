Traffic

101 Freeway remains closed in Hollywood due to person threatening to jump

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 101 Freeway remained shut down in both directions in Hollywood Tuesday morning after a person was threatening to possibly jump from an overpass.

The freeway was closed at Sunset Boulevard for the person on the overpass, who had been there for more than nine hours. The northbound side was shut down first just after 11 p.m. Monday, followed by the southbound side.

The CHP ran a traffic break as officers and firefighters tried to speak to the person and set up a cushion on the ground.

Part of Hollywood Boulevard was also closed in the area.

Traffic was snarled during Tuesday's morning commute, with drivers spilling into side streets as authorities continued to deal with the situation.

It was not known when lanes would reopen.
