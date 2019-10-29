Traffic

101 Freeway reopens in Hollywood, man taken into custody after threatening to jump from overpass

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 101 Freeway reopened Tuesday morning after an hourslong closure due to a man threatening to possibly jump from an overpass.

Lanes reopened around 10:20 a.m. after the northbound side was shut down just after 11 p.m. Monday, followed by the southbound side.

The man was taken into custody by Los Angeles police after standing on the other side of fencing along the overpass.

The CHP ran a traffic break as officers and firefighters tried to speak to the man and set up a cushion on the ground. He was taken into custody around 9:50 a.m. after Los Angeles Fire officials said he was "experiencing a behavioral emergency."

No injuries were reported and additional information about the incident was not immediately released.

Traffic was snarled during Tuesday's morning commute, with drivers spilling into side streets as authorities continued to deal with the situation.

Part of Hollywood Boulevard was also closed in the area during the police activity.
