101 at Lost Hills. What gives? No NB traffic. Emergency vehicles arriving on scene now pic.twitter.com/QLm3zEO2Hu — ChaseAlert (@ChaseAlert) January 12, 2019

A police chase ended in a crash and standoff Saturday morning on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas, prompting the California Highway Patrol to close the highway in both directions at the scene.The CHP announced the shutdown shortly after 11:30 a.m. in a tweet that said the "reportedly armed individual" was stopped on the eastbound side of the freeway, near Las Virgenes Road.A witness' photo appears to show Highway Patrol officers pointing their firearms at a sedan that crashed into a guardrail on the right shoulder.Other drivers' photos on social media showed traffic backed up for miles on both sides of the 101.