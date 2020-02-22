15 Freeway crash: 19 taken to hospitals after bus overturns in North San Diego County

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a bus rollover on southbound 15 south of 76 Highway. We have multiple people trapped and injured. Southbound 15 Freeway will be heavily impacted. #FreewayIC — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- A bus veered off the side of the 15 Freeway in North San Diego County on Saturday morning and overturned onto its roof, prompting a rescue operation by firefighters who extricated multiple trapped and injured occupants, officials said.In a tweet just after 10:30 a.m., the North County Fire Protection District said the crash happened just south of Highway 76.The agency later said that 19 patients were transported from the scene in various conditions. Additional details about the victims were not immediately available.A photo provided by the Fire Department showed the bus upside down on a grassy embankment near the 15 Freeway.