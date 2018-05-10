TRAFFIC

2 dead, 1 injured in fiery high-speed Inglewood crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are dead and one other person is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Inglewood Thursday morning. (KABC)

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people are dead and one other person is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Inglewood Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Authorities said the accident happened around 9:23 a.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 107th Street. The crash site was near a county fire station, whose firefighter-paramedics heard the impact and rushed to help.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, and both were engulfed in flames after the gas tank of one of the cars ruptured, fire officials said. The impact was so severe that the cars were found about a block apart.

Two victims were extricated from one of the cars by firefighters and good Samaritans, said fire Capt. Brian Jordan. One of them was immediately pronounced dead at the scene and the other person died despite CPR efforts.

A third victim suffered a broken leg and was removed from the other vehicle by an off-duty firefighter from a nearby fire station, Jordan said. That person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

"As far as the investigative part of this, obviously the Inglewood Police Department will handle that," the fire captain said. "But these two vehicles did collide and it involved a high rate of speed."

Witnesses said the impact sounded as if a bomb went off. "It seemed as if it was a blast, you know. Like a bomb," said one man who witnessed the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiescar crashInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News