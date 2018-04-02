2 dead after car slams into duplex in Sunland, authorities say

Two people were killed early Monday morning when a car slammed into a building in Sunland, authorities said.Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the 7800 block of Foothill Boulevard, where they found the two individuals inside the Infiniti sedan.One occupant died at the scene, according to fire officials. The driver, a woman in her mid-30s, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Firefighters said the building, a duplex, was being used as a trucking dispatch business and residence. The vehicle struck only the business unit. The other unit, occupied by a family, was not damaged."We heard like a loud explosion. My brother, he sleeps in the front like a couple inches more from where it happened, so we got lucky," said Alexander Enriquez.The business location was closed at the time of the deadly wreck."Thank God I wasn't in there because I work right in the front, right here's my desk! I would have died. I feel real fortunate," said Manasi Dounkian.Dounkian and other business owners said drivers speed down Foothill at Mt. Gleason Avenue at upwards of 60 mph.Officials said the investigation into the cause of the crash is centering on speed. They were looking for surveillance cameras as they awaited toxicology results to determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved."As of right now, we are investigating a high rate of speed. Based on the information we have, we do have some skids. They were on the westside of the street. They were traveling westbound, coming around the curve," explained LAPD Sgt. Bruce Alvarez.The identities of the victims were not immediately released.