2 drivers killed when semi goes over side of 60 Freeway in South El Monte; several EB lanes closed

At least two people were killed morning in a fiery crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on the 60 Freeway in South El Monte. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two drivers were killed in a fiery crash Sunday morning when a semi-truck and another vehicle collided on the 60 Freeway in South El Monte, sending the big rig over the side and onto the street below.

The collision happened about 4:30 a.m. near Peck Road, prompting the closure of the street and all eastbound lanes on the 60, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The drivers of the semitrailer and the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. They were not immediately identified.

The incident left the semi overturned on Peck and its payload of cantaloupes strewn across the crash site. The other burned-out vehicle remained on the freeway, whose guardrails were melted by flames.

One lane was later reopened on the 60, but traffic remained backed up as far as Rosemead Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

City News Service contributed to this report.
