Traffic

2 drivers killed, 3 passengers critical after La Verne police chase leads to high-speed crash

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed Thursday evening in a violent two-car crash in La Verne that was preceded by a high-speed police chase, authorities said.

According to the La Verne Police Department, officers tried conduct a traffic stop on a red Acura Integra about 8:50 p.m. after its driver failed to stop at both a stop sign and a red traffic light in the area of White Avenue and Arrow Highway.

The Integra sped away, investigators said, and after a pursuit of about 3/4 of a mile the car slammed into a black Toyota Corolla near White Avenue and College lane.

Firefighter paramedics responded to the scene and extricated two people from the Corolla and three from the Acura. All five individuals were transported to a hospital, where the two drivers died, police said.

The surviving victims were listed in critical condition.

Authorities identified the driver of the Corolla as 68-year-old Marlet Reyes of La Verne. The other motorist's name was not immediately released.
