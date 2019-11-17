Traffic

2 killed, several others injured in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte; all lanes reopened

By ABC7.com staff
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, authorities said.

The deadly pileup occurred about 5:30 a.m. near Valley Boulevard, prompting the shutdown of all westbound lanes for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The three survivors suffered minor injuries, the CHP said. The deceased were not immediately identified.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the Highway Patrol announced that all lanes had been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficel montelos angeles countycar crashchpcalifornia highway patrolfreewaymotorcycles
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic presidential candidates participate in CSULA forum
3 arrested after Long Beach fight between Trump supporters, counter-protesters
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
69-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Panorama City
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Family escapes from dramatic apartment fire in South Los Angeles
Show More
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore
City of Westminster gets first-ever school resource officer
Santa Clarita school shooting re-ignites conversation on possible warning signs
Riverside students claim they were robbed while walking from school
Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA parking lot
More TOP STORIES News