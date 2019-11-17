2 killed, several others injured in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte; all lanes reopened

The deadly pileup occurred about 5:30 a.m. near Valley Boulevard, prompting the shutdown of all westbound lanes for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The three survivors suffered minor injuries, the CHP said. The deceased were not immediately identified.
SIGALERT CANCELLED IN EL MONTE: WB I-10 AT VALLEY BLVD, ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) November 17, 2019
Shortly after 9 a.m., the Highway Patrol announced that all lanes had been reopened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.